Police stop Millington bank robbery

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police responded to call from The Navy Federal Credit Union Friday afternoon.

According to the report, 71-year-old Samuel Scott slid a note to a teller announcing the robbery and demanding money. When officers arrived on scene Scott was still in the building and police were able to take him into custody without incident.

Scott is being held on one count of robbery with a $250,000 bond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.