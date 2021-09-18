Energy Alert
Town receives grant to help with loan

A Poinsett County town has received a nearly $84,000 grant to help pay off an outstanding balance on a prior water-related loan and will be working with a nearby town on combining its sewer system.(Source: Arkansas Agriculture Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Poinsett County town has received a nearly $84,000 grant to help pay off an outstanding balance on a prior water-related loan and will be working with a nearby town on combining its sewer system.

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture said Thursday that the city of Fisher received the grant from the Arkansas Water, Waste Disposal and Pollution Abatement Facilities General Obligation Bond Fund to pay off the loan.

In turn, Fisher and the city of Hickory Ridge have agreed to combine Fisher’s sewer system into the Hickory Ridge sewer system.

Hickory Ridge will be providing maintenance and operation to the system, officials said, noting the Fisher system has about 70 customers.

