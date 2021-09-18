Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Wis. quadruple homicide suspect in custody

Suggs has not been interviewed yet so there is no new information at this time.
Suggs has not been interviewed yet so there is no new information at this time.(Dunn County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Nitz and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - A suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Wisconsin has surrendered to authorities.

According to WEAU, Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, turned himself turned himself into Gilbert, Arizona, Police Department Friday on a Dunn County warrant.

According to a release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Suggs has been living in the Phoenix area recently before traveling back to Minn. in the last couple of weeks.

It is unknown how Suggs traveled back to Arizona this week. Suggs has not been interviewed yet, so there is no new information at this time.

He will be taken to Maricopa County Jail in Phoenix awaiting extradition to Wisconsin.

The investigation will continue with the assistance of St. Paul Police Department, Minnesota BCA and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigations.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lake City teen died early Friday morning in a two-car crash.
Teen killed in early-morning crash
A missing Mississippi County girl who was the subject of an Endangered Child Advisory from the...
Girl subject of endangered child advisory found safe
Shawn Gregory Cone, 49, Jonesboro Summons to court (9/3)
Cone receives life without parole in Reynolds murder
On Thursday, Sept. 17, a Mississippi County jury found Rakeem Harris, 29, of Blytheville guilty...
Man convicted in fatal store shooting
A Newport man is in custody on more than 4 dozen child pornography charges.
Man arrested on 50 counts of child pornography

Latest News

This photo provided by SpaceX shows the passengers of Inspiration4 in the Dragon capsule on...
SpaceX’s 1st tourists homeward bound after 3 days in orbit
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border. Border agents are "overwhelmed by...
US ramps up plan to expel Haitian migrants gathered in Texas
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
In Florida, Wyoming, agents search for man, missing fiance