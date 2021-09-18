Energy Alert
Work set for Highway 25 in Lawrence County

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LYNN, Ark. (KAIT) - The work to do bridge repair on a ditch crossing Highway 25 near Lynn will create some changes for motorists traveling in the area, according to ArDOT.

Officials said Friday that the work will cause the road to be closed temporarily, starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 20.

It is expected to take a day to complete the work while signs, orange barrels and message boards will be in the area to let people know about the traffic change.

