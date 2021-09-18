Work set for Highway 25 in Lawrence County

LYNN, Ark. (KAIT) - The work to do bridge repair on a ditch crossing Highway 25 near Lynn will create some changes for motorists traveling in the area, according to ArDOT.

Officials said Friday that the work will cause the road to be closed temporarily, starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 20.

Lawrence Co: Bridge repair for a ditch crossing Highway 25 near Lynn will mean temporary closure of the highway. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic pic.twitter.com/pGFj95BTd3 — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) September 18, 2021

It is expected to take a day to complete the work while signs, orange barrels and message boards will be in the area to let people know about the traffic change.

