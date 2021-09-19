6 people shot, 4 dead in Memphis shootings early Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say six people were shot in four separate shootings in a span of five hours early Sunday morning.

Police say at least four of the shooting victims died from their injuries.

I-240/Airways Boulevard

Investigators say someone shot two men on I-240 east of Airways Boulevard around 2 a.m.

They say it appears the unidentified shooter(s) was driving behind the victims on the interstate.

Police say one of the victims, a 36-year-old man, died from his injuries.

They say the other victim was listed in critical condition.

Berclair

Around 4 a.m. police rushed over to the 3800 block of Macon Road in Berclair, where they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

Police say both died a short time later.

Police say the suspect is known to the victims and is in custody.

South Memphis

At 6:20 a.m. police responded to a shooting on Mississippi Boulevard near Crump Boulevard in South Memphis.

Investigators say a woman was critically injured in the shooting, which they say was sparked by an argument with a known suspect.

Police say the suspect remains at large.

Parkway Village

Around 7 a.m. police say they received a report of two males breaking into a house on Almo Avenue.

Police say one of the males was shot and killed.

They say the other male fled the scene.

Moe Spencer, who has lived in Parkway Village for about a decade, says crime appears to be getting worse across the city.

“It’s always crime going on everywhere, but something like this happening, this is crazy. This is getting worse,” said Spencer. “You got to stay safe. Just stay safe out here. Stay out the way.”

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You will remain anonymous.

