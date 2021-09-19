A-State tennis concludes UCA first fall invitational with three singles finalists

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State tennis team wrapped up action at the UCA 1st Fall Invitational Saturday, dodging rain and lighting delays.

A-State saw success on the weekend, as Sofiia Vdovychenko, Rebecca Brody and Yasmine Humbert reached the final round in their respective singles flights. In addition to the three singles finalists, Nejla Zukic placed third in her flight with an 8-4 win Saturday.

The Red Wolves picked up 15 total victories in the two-day event – 12 in singles and three in doubles. Ten of those 12 singles wins occurred Friday.

A-State returns to action Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2 back in Conway at the UCA 2nd Fall Invitational in preparation for the ITA Regional Championships in Iowa City, Iowa. For the latest on A-State tennis, follow the team on Twitter @AStateTennis.

UCA Fall Invitational

Singles

Flight 1

Hunter Roper lost to Adel Abdullina (Central Oklahoma) 2-6, 6-0, 0-1 (5-10)

Hunter Roper def Stasya Sharapova (Murray State) 6-1, 6-2

Flight 2

Thea Rice lost to Sarah Bureau (Murray State) 2-6, 3-6Thea Rice def Laura Baroja (Kansas City) 6-1, 6-2Thea Rice def Christine Canete (Central Oklahoma) 8-4

Flight 3

None

Flight 4

Nejla Zukic def Aina Domingo-Bernabeu (McNeese State) 6-2, 7-5

Nejla Zukic lost to Jaeun Lee (Central Arkansas) 0-6, 0-6Nejla Zukic def. Tizia Brocks (Central Oklahoma) 8-4

Flight 5

Emily Surcey def Blythe Buntrock (Central Oklahoma) 6-0, 6-3

Emily Surcey lost to Jordina Font (Murray State) 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 0-1 (6-10)

Flight 6

Sofiia Vdovychenko def Rai Sengupta (Oral Roberts) 6-2, 1-0 (ret)

Sofiia Vdovychenko def Sumomo Hamanaga (Central Arkansas) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (12-10)Sofiia Vdovychenko lost to Nikki Boyer (Central Oklahoma) 6-3, 3-6, 0-1 (8-10)

Flight 7

Rebecca Brody def Mei Ishimura (Central Arkansas) 1-6, 6-0, 1-0 (11-9)

Rebecca Brody def Jingjing Yang (Harding) 6-3, 7-5Rebecca Brody lost to Annika Pschorr (Murray State) 4-6, 1-6

Flight 8

Yasmine Humbert def Eva Kresovic (Kansas City) 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 1-0 (12-10)

Yasmine Humbert def Rachel McCrae (Harding) 6-3, 6-4

Yasmine Humbert lost to Natalie Slezakova (Murray State) 3-6, 2-6

Flight 9

None

Doubles

Flight 1

Rice/Zukic lost to Cross/Rice (Arkansas) 1-6Rice/Zukic def. Sharapova/Pschorr (Murray State) 6-3Rice/Zukic lost to Xbilia/Baroja (Kansas City) 4-6

Flight 2

Roper/Surcey def Dodd/Carpenter (Harding) 6-0Roper/Surcey lost to Stara/Rijkers (Arkansas) 1-6Roper/Surcey lost to Abidulina/Boyar (Central Oklahoma) 6-7(6)

Flight 3

None

Flight 4

Brody/Humbert lost to McCrae/Heide (Harding) 4-6Brody/Humbert def Gill/Yoshimura (Southern Arkansas) 1-6Brody/Humbert lost to Ballo/McMorini (Oral Roberts) 4-6

