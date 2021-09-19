Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A-State tennis concludes UCA first fall invitational with three singles finalists

Arkansas State tennis had three finalists in the UCA Invitational Saturday.
Arkansas State tennis had three finalists in the UCA Invitational Saturday.(SOURCE: KAIT)
By Caleb Garner - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State tennis team wrapped up action at the UCA 1st Fall Invitational Saturday, dodging rain and lighting delays.

A-State saw success on the weekend, as Sofiia Vdovychenko, Rebecca Brody and Yasmine Humbert reached the final round in their respective singles flights. In addition to the three singles finalists, Nejla Zukic placed third in her flight with an 8-4 win Saturday.

The Red Wolves picked up 15 total victories in the two-day event – 12 in singles and three in doubles. Ten of those 12 singles wins occurred Friday.

A-State returns to action Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2 back in Conway at the UCA 2nd Fall Invitational in preparation for the ITA Regional Championships in Iowa City, Iowa. For the latest on A-State tennis, follow the team on Twitter @AStateTennis.

UCA Fall Invitational

Singles

Flight 1

Hunter Roper lost to Adel Abdullina (Central Oklahoma) 2-6, 6-0, 0-1 (5-10)

Hunter Roper def Stasya Sharapova (Murray State) 6-1, 6-2

Flight 2

Thea Rice lost to Sarah Bureau (Murray State) 2-6, 3-6Thea Rice def Laura Baroja (Kansas City) 6-1, 6-2Thea Rice def Christine Canete (Central Oklahoma) 8-4

Flight 3

None

Flight 4

Nejla Zukic def Aina Domingo-Bernabeu (McNeese State) 6-2, 7-5

Nejla Zukic lost to Jaeun Lee (Central Arkansas) 0-6, 0-6Nejla Zukic def. Tizia Brocks (Central Oklahoma) 8-4

Flight 5

Emily Surcey def Blythe Buntrock (Central Oklahoma) 6-0, 6-3

Emily Surcey lost to Jordina Font (Murray State) 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 0-1 (6-10)

Flight 6

Sofiia Vdovychenko def Rai Sengupta (Oral Roberts) 6-2, 1-0 (ret)

Sofiia Vdovychenko def Sumomo Hamanaga (Central Arkansas) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (12-10)Sofiia Vdovychenko lost to Nikki Boyer (Central Oklahoma) 6-3, 3-6, 0-1 (8-10)

Flight 7

Rebecca Brody def Mei Ishimura (Central Arkansas) 1-6, 6-0, 1-0 (11-9)

Rebecca Brody def Jingjing Yang (Harding) 6-3, 7-5Rebecca Brody lost to Annika Pschorr (Murray State) 4-6, 1-6

Flight 8

Yasmine Humbert def Eva Kresovic (Kansas City) 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 1-0 (12-10)

Yasmine Humbert def Rachel McCrae (Harding) 6-3, 6-4

Yasmine Humbert lost to Natalie Slezakova (Murray State) 3-6, 2-6

Flight 9

None

Doubles

Flight 1

Rice/Zukic lost to Cross/Rice (Arkansas) 1-6Rice/Zukic def. Sharapova/Pschorr (Murray State) 6-3Rice/Zukic lost to Xbilia/Baroja (Kansas City) 4-6

Flight 2

Roper/Surcey def Dodd/Carpenter (Harding) 6-0Roper/Surcey lost to Stara/Rijkers (Arkansas) 1-6Roper/Surcey lost to Abidulina/Boyar (Central Oklahoma) 6-7(6)

Flight 3

None

Flight 4

Brody/Humbert lost to McCrae/Heide (Harding) 4-6Brody/Humbert def Gill/Yoshimura (Southern Arkansas) 1-6Brody/Humbert lost to Ballo/McMorini (Oral Roberts) 4-6

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lake City teen died early Friday morning in a two-car crash.
Teen killed in early-morning crash
A possible lightning strike causes traffic delays in Brookland Saturday.
Possible lightning strike causes traffic delay
A juvenile is now in custody in connection with a threat made to the Pocahontas School...
Police: Juvenile arrested for making threat to Pocahontas school district
A $750,000 bond was set for Brent Lee Rogers, 47, of Bono in a failure to appear case in...
$750,000 bond set for failure to appear
Schools across Jackson County made signs to place along the route of the 5K.
Hundreds gather for Sutherland Celebration of Life

Latest News

Arkansas State men's basketball team held a camp for youth in the Jonesboro community.
Arkansas State men’s basketball holds free camp for youth
Mike Balado says it's important for his team to give back to the community.
Arkansas State MBB Holds Free Camp For Youth
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/17/21)
Red Wolves hosted a free camp Saturday to give back to the community
RED WOLVES LIVE: Men's Basketball gives back to community with free camp