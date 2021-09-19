Energy Alert
Arkansas State men’s basketball holds free camp for youth

Arkansas State men's basketball team held a camp for youth in the Jonesboro community.
By Logan Whaley
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Just days after a new court at First National Bank arena was unveiled, one of the first events held on that court was used to give back to children.

Arkansas State Men’s Basketball held a free camp Saturday for children in the community. It was put on by the team, Balado Enterprises, and Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse.

Head Coach Mike Balado says the team always holds summer camps, but serving the community is the goal.

“I thought it was always great to give back to the community any time that we could,” Balado said. “These young men are such great kids, such good student-athletes, that we want to put them in front of little boys and little girls and make sure that one day they can make it and be successful as well. Those are the ones sitting in the stands cheering for them so we could put something together that makes it a little more private, smaller group, to make it feel important. That’s what we’re here for, we’re here to serve the others and if they do and they come and they enjoy our guys, they might come watch a game which is what it’s about -- building your fanbase.”

