Church celebrates 200 years old in Heartland

The last regular services held at the present building were in 1939.
The last regular services held at the present building were in 1939.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland Church is celebrating 200 years of existence.

The Apple Creek Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau County, is the third oldest Presbyterian Church west of the Mississippi River.

Over a hundred people came out to celebrate today with food vendors and a cemetery walk that includes a dozen docents to talk about the history of prominent people involved with the church.

“I think it’s important to honor our heritage,” Kay Gulliland Story said. “So often we forget the people that made this country. They’ve fought our wars, they’ve established our churches, our schools; they’ve done so much work for our heritage and I think we always need to remember and appreciate what they’ve accomplished for us.”

Apple Creek Presbyterian Memorial Association President Todd Rushing says it’s nice to be able to come back and celebrate the church and gather with family and friends.

“It’s family,” Rushing said. “I can remember growing up and coming out here, they had two services out here a year and my grandparents, and before them, it’s been a tradition for our families. So it’s just our heritage and just seeing family again.”

The church was established in May of 1821. The last regular services held at the present building were in 1939.

