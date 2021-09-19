Council to consider downtown business improvement district tax

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposal to consider a two-mill property tax assessment on downtown property owners to help with improvements in downtown Jonesboro will be discussed by council members this week.

The Jonesboro City Council is set to talk about the proposal at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Municipal Center.

Under the proposal, the property owners would start paying the tax in 2022 on the “total assessed value of each block, lot and parcel” of property in the district if approved by council members.

Officials said in the ordinance that it costs between $200,000 and $250,000 a year for the annual maintenance for the district.

“Approximately 70% of the total collections will be used to secure, renovate and operate a common space dedicate for Downtown Jonesboro Alliance or publicly sponsored year round events that boost quality of life, specific to Downtown Jonesboro and subsequently the city of Jonesboro in its entirety; steer patrons to downtown Jonesboro benefiting all local business in the Downtown Jonesboro Improvement District No. 1; and provide opportunities for the people of Northeast Arkansas to attend events that they otherwise would travel out of the area to see,” officials said.

Nearly a quarter of the funding would also go toward landscaping and planting trees, shrubs and flowers in the area, plus help with other improvements in the downtown area.

Public Services Committee also set to meet Tuesday

The council’s Public Services Committee is also set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a pair of resolutions from council member Bobby Long.

The first resolution would declare the city of Jonesboro a Pro-Life city, while the second resolution would be in support of healthcare freedom and choice involving vaccine mandates.

“Whereas, the City of Jonesboro believe competent adult individuals have the right to control their own healthcare decisions and should not be mandated to make healthcare choices required by their employer, government or any other authority other than themselves,” Long said in the healthcare resolution.

The resolution also asks the state legislature to pass laws “enacting the proposals outlined in this Resolution.”

