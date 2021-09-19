Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Council to consider downtown business improvement district tax

The Jonesboro City Council is set to talk about the proposal at its meeting at 5:30 p.m....
The Jonesboro City Council is set to talk about the proposal at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Municipal Center.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposal to consider a two-mill property tax assessment on downtown property owners to help with improvements in downtown Jonesboro will be discussed by council members this week.

The Jonesboro City Council is set to talk about the proposal at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Municipal Center.

Under the proposal, the property owners would start paying the tax in 2022 on the “total assessed value of each block, lot and parcel” of property in the district if approved by council members.

Officials said in the ordinance that it costs between $200,000 and $250,000 a year for the annual maintenance for the district.

“Approximately 70% of the total collections will be used to secure, renovate and operate a common space dedicate for Downtown Jonesboro Alliance or publicly sponsored year round events that boost quality of life, specific to Downtown Jonesboro and subsequently the city of Jonesboro in its entirety; steer patrons to downtown Jonesboro benefiting all local business in the Downtown Jonesboro Improvement District No. 1; and provide opportunities for the people of Northeast Arkansas to attend events that they otherwise would travel out of the area to see,” officials said.

Nearly a quarter of the funding would also go toward landscaping and planting trees, shrubs and flowers in the area, plus help with other improvements in the downtown area.

Public Services Committee also set to meet Tuesday

The council’s Public Services Committee is also set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss a pair of resolutions from council member Bobby Long.

The first resolution would declare the city of Jonesboro a Pro-Life city, while the second resolution would be in support of healthcare freedom and choice involving vaccine mandates.

“Whereas, the City of Jonesboro believe competent adult individuals have the right to control their own healthcare decisions and should not be mandated to make healthcare choices required by their employer, government or any other authority other than themselves,” Long said in the healthcare resolution.

The resolution also asks the state legislature to pass laws “enacting the proposals outlined in this Resolution.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lake City teen died early Friday morning in a two-car crash.
Teen killed in early-morning crash
A possible lightning strike causes traffic delays in Brookland Saturday.
Possible lightning strike causes traffic delay
A juvenile is now in custody in connection with a threat made to the Pocahontas School...
Police: Juvenile arrested for making threat to Pocahontas school district
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
An Independence County man died early Sunday after a utility vehicle crash in Sulphur Rock,...
Man killed in UTV crash

Latest News

Access to proper healthcare is a growing concern in rural areas like the Delta, and one program...
“We want to decrease the gap”: Program hopes to overcome health divide in Delta
Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect who shot at a vehicle Sunday afternoon on Georgia...
Jonesboro police investigate vehicle shot at on Georgia Drive
Arkansas State men's basketball team held a camp for youth in the Jonesboro community.
Arkansas State men’s basketball holds free camp for youth
Mike Balado says it's important for his team to give back to the community.
Arkansas State MBB Holds Free Camp For Youth