Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro police investigate vehicle shot at on Georgia Drive

Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect who shot at a vehicle Sunday afternoon on Georgia...
Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect who shot at a vehicle Sunday afternoon on Georgia Drive.((Source: Jonesboro Police Department via Facebook))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect who shot at a vehicle Sunday afternoon on Georgia Drive.

According to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, officers got a call around 5 p.m. Sunday about the incident.

No one was injured but bullet holes were found in the vehicle.

Police do not have any suspects but are investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lake City teen died early Friday morning in a two-car crash.
Teen killed in early-morning crash
A possible lightning strike causes traffic delays in Brookland Saturday.
Possible lightning strike causes traffic delay
A juvenile is now in custody in connection with a threat made to the Pocahontas School...
Police: Juvenile arrested for making threat to Pocahontas school district
Police and the FBI are searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Florida.
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
An Independence County man died early Sunday after a utility vehicle crash in Sulphur Rock,...
Man killed in UTV crash

Latest News

Access to proper healthcare is a growing concern in rural areas like the Delta, and one program...
“We want to decrease the gap”: Program hopes to overcome health divide in Delta
The Jonesboro City Council is set to talk about the proposal at its meeting at 5:30 p.m....
Council to consider downtown business improvement district tax
Arkansas State men's basketball team held a camp for youth in the Jonesboro community.
Arkansas State men’s basketball holds free camp for youth
Mike Balado says it's important for his team to give back to the community.
Arkansas State MBB Holds Free Camp For Youth