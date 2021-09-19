Jonesboro police investigate vehicle shot at on Georgia Drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect who shot at a vehicle Sunday afternoon on Georgia Drive.

According to Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, officers got a call around 5 p.m. Sunday about the incident.

No one was injured but bullet holes were found in the vehicle.

Police do not have any suspects but are investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

