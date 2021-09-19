Energy Alert
Man killed in UTV crash

An Independence County man died early Sunday after a utility vehicle crash in Sulphur Rock,...
An Independence County man died early Sunday after a utility vehicle crash in Sulphur Rock, according to Arkansas State Police.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SULPHUR ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County man died early Sunday after a utility vehicle crash in Sulphur Rock, according to Arkansas State Police.

Richard Jordan Ottoway, 35, of Sulphur Rock was going west on North Vaughn Street in a 2020 Polaris Ranger around 1:20 a.m. Sunday when the crash happened.

ASP said in a preliminary fatality report that Ottoway attempted to turn left when he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle then skidded across loose gravel and rolled over, ASP said.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

