Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Military aircraft crashes in Lake Worth, Texas, authorities say

The Fort Worth Fire Department wrote that a “military training aircraft” had crashed, and that...
The Fort Worth Fire Department wrote that a “military training aircraft” had crashed, and that two to three people were being treated.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A military aircraft crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, on Sunday, authorities said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and the Lake Worth Police Department tweeted about the crash early Sunday afternoon.

The fire department wrote that a “military training aircraft” had crashed, and that two to three people were being treated and two homes were heavily damaged.

The police department wrote that two to six homes were damaged.

Lake Worth is about eight miles northwest of Fort Worth.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lake City teen died early Friday morning in a two-car crash.
Teen killed in early-morning crash
A possible lightning strike causes traffic delays in Brookland Saturday.
Possible lightning strike causes traffic delay
A $750,000 bond was set for Brent Lee Rogers, 47, of Bono in a failure to appear case in...
$750,000 bond set for failure to appear
Shawn Gregory Cone, 49, Jonesboro Summons to court (9/3)
Cone receives life without parole in Reynolds murder
Rakaiya Walker, 21, Jonesboro was arrested Sept. 9 on suspicion of aggravated assault and...
Fight leads to aggravated assault arrest

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining...
France’s Macron to talk to Biden amid crisis over submarines
Aerial footage from Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, shows migrants camped under the bridge in Del...
US closes part of Texas border, begins flying Haitians home
A juvenile is now in custody in connection with a threat made to the Pocahontas School...
Police: Juvenile arrested for making threat to Pocahontas school district
FILE - In this March 30, 2019 file photo, Chris Rock presents the award for outstanding comedy...
Chris Rock says he has COVID-19, urges vaccination