No. 20 Arkansas smashes Georgia Southern, 45-10

Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson (20) slips past Georgia Southern corner back Darrell...
Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson (20) slips past Georgia Southern corner back Darrell Baker Jr. (14) for a big gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — KJ Jefferson threw for a career-high 366 yards and tied a career high with three touchdowns to lead No. 20 Arkansas to a 45-10 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Arkansas all but clinched the win on a 91-yard pass from Jefferson to preseason All-SEC wide receiver Treylon Burks with 11:18 left in the third quarter. It was Jefferson’s final touchdown pass of the game and gave Arkansas a 38-10 lead.

The Razorbacks (3-0) led 14-0 after touchdown runs from Trelon Smith on the first drive and Dominique Johnson on the second. Jefferson capped a seven-play, 99-yard scoring drive midway through the second quarter with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Tyson Morris.

Georgia Southern’s touchdown came on a 76-yard run by quarterback Justin Tomlin after Morris scored. The Eagles (1-2) had just 39 yards on their first five drives before Tomlin escaped the Arkansas pass rush and Razorbacks defenders didn’t see him.

Jefferson threw his second touchdown pass on Arkansas’ first drive of the second half, a 60-yard toss to Warren Thompson, giving Arkansas a 31-10 lead.

Jefferson was replaced by redshirt freshman Malik Hornsby, who ran for a 6-yard touchdown for Arkansas’ final score.

Tomlin was 11-of-23 passing for 65 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas: The Razorbacks did what they needed to do to stay unbeaten going into SEC play, where they will be tested to see how they stack up with the top teams.

Georgia Southern: Its lone win this season came against FCS opponent Gardner-Webb. The Eagles have scored a combined 16 points against Arkansas and Week 2 opponent Florida Atlantic.

UP NEXT

Arkansas travels to Arlington, Texas, for its yearly game against Texas A&M. The Aggies have won nine straight in the series.

Georgia Southern hosts Louisiana in both teams’ Sun Belt opener.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

