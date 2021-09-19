Energy Alert
Olivia Schmidt named Sun Belt Women’s Golfer of the Week

Source: Sun Belt
By Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Following a record-breaking performance in the season opener at the USA Intercollegiate, Arkansas State women’s golf standout Olivia Schmidt has been named Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week.

Schmidt finished the USA Intercollegiate fifth in the individual standings with a program record low total of 208 (-8). She had rounds of 68 (-4), 66 (-6) and 74 (+2) with her round of 66 being the second-lowest in program history. Her second-round total helped A-State to a program record low round of 282 (-6) and the Red Wolves’ 54-hole total of 867 (+3) was also a program best. A-State finished fourth among 17 teams, tops among seven Sun Belt schools and Schmidt was the top finisher among individuals from SBC members.

A-State returns to action Monday at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational at Colbert Hills Golf Club in Manhattan, Kan. For the latest on A-State women’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateGolf), Facebook (/AStateWGolf) and Instagram (astatewgolf).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

