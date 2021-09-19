Police: Juvenile arrested for making threat to Pocahontas school district

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A juvenile is now in custody in connection with a threat made to the Pocahontas School District, authorities said Sunday.

According to a media release from Det. Rocky Jones, officers found out about a possible threat against the district around 6 a.m. Sunday.

“This threat was made via a social media message. Shortly after the threat was reported, the Pocahontas Police arrested the juvenile suspect that made the threat,” Jones said.

No one was hurt.

Police do not believe there are any other suspects in the case and no other details were released due to the age of the suspect, according to state law.

