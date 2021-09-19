Possible lightning strike causes traffic delay

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A possible lightning strike causes traffic issues on Highway 49 in the Brookland area Saturday.

According to Brookland Police Department, the traffic light at the intersection of Highway 49 and Brookland School Road stopped working around 6:45 p.m., due to what they think was a lightning strike.

Brookland police and Craighead County are currently working traffic in the area.

There is no word on when the light will be fixed, but officers said engineers have been called to help.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and to treat the intersection as a four-way stop until further notice.

