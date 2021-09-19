Energy Alert
Report: Missouri, Arkansas rank among Top 10 states for increases in seat belt usage

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MISSOURI (KY3) - A new report shows more people are buckling up in Missouri and Arkansas over the past decade.

Quote Wizard published a new report Thursday, using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Insurance Institute for Highway Safety to evaluate seat belt trends in all 50 states. The full report includes a state-by-state breakdown of seat belt use, detailed information on seat belt use laws by state and data on unbuckled fatalities.

Researchers found that seat belt use has increased by as much as 17% in some states over the past decade, despite a decrease in seat belt usage for five states.

The report states Arkansas has increased its seat belt usage by 14% since 2012, the third-best among U.S. States. Seat belt use has also increased by 10% in Missouri since 2012, the 7th largest increase nationwide. Per the report, seat belt usage in Arkansas and Missouri is around 82% and 88% respectively.

Despite the increased usage of seat belts in both states, Quote Wizard reports hundreds of traffic fatalities in 2019 from unbuckled drivers and passengers. The report says nearly 60% of traffic fatalities in Missouri from 2019 involved people who were unrestrained, while 47% of traffic fatalities in Arkansas involved unrestrained drivers and passengers.

For the full report, CLICK HERE.

