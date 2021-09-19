Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/17/21)
An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 17, 2021.
Nettleton (Cameron Scarlett 28 yd TD pass to Kenwarren McShan)
Nominee #1 is from the FFN Game of the Week. Nettleton’s Cameron Scarlett on play action, Kenwarren McShan makes the grab for the 28 yard touchdown. Raiders with a go-ahead score, they beat Pocahontas 35-28 to start 3-0.
Rivercrest (Tray Jones rushing TD)
Nominee number 2 is Rivercrest. Tray Jones powers his way for a touchdown before halftime. Colts went on the road and beat Brookland 31-26.
Hoxie (Cade Forrester TD pass to Seth Brooks)
Our 3rd nominee is Hoxie. Cade Forrester up top, Seth Brooks there for the snag and score. Mustangs beat Gosnell 33-6 to start 3-0.
Marked Tree (Willie Marshall rushing TD)
Our final nominee is Marked Tree. Willie Marshall breaks free, he’ll tightrope the sideline for the touchdown. The Indians beat Piggott 44-24 to improve to 2-1.
Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Wednesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream OR donate money to the booster club of the winning school.
