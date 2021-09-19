Energy Alert
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/17/21)

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week(Source: Yarnell's Ice Cream)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 17, 2021.

Nettleton (Cameron Scarlett 28 yd TD pass to Kenwarren McShan)

Nominee #1 is from the FFN Game of the Week. Nettleton’s Cameron Scarlett on play action, Kenwarren McShan makes the grab for the 28 yard touchdown. Raiders with a go-ahead score, they beat Pocahontas 35-28 to start 3-0.

Rivercrest (Tray Jones rushing TD)

Nominee number 2 is Rivercrest. Tray Jones powers his way for a touchdown before halftime. Colts went on the road and beat Brookland 31-26.

Hoxie (Cade Forrester TD pass to Seth Brooks)

Our 3rd nominee is Hoxie. Cade Forrester up top, Seth Brooks there for the snag and score. Mustangs beat Gosnell 33-6 to start 3-0.

Marked Tree (Willie Marshall rushing TD)

Our final nominee is Marked Tree. Willie Marshall breaks free, he’ll tightrope the sideline for the touchdown. The Indians beat Piggott 44-24 to improve to 2-1.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN SUNDAY 4:00PM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

If you are having issues accessing the embedded poll on this page, you can also vote here.

Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. We’ll announce the winner in the Wednesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream OR donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

