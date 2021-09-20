Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas gas prices on the rise

Arkansas gas prices on the rise
Arkansas gas prices on the rise(WRDW)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gas prices are on the rise in Arkansas after last month saw lower prices throughout.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for gas in Arkansas is $2.84 per gallon, with gas prices 1.4 cents per gallon lower than last month.

This same time last year, the average price for gas in Arkansas was $1.87 per gallon, which is about 97 cents cheaper.

Right now, the cheapest gas station is price at $2.60 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.19 per gallon, a difference of 59 cents.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18 per gallon.

The national average is up 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, while the average sit at $1.01 per gallon higher than a year ago.

To see the lowest gas prices in your area, visit the Pump Patrol page on kait8.com.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
A juvenile is now in custody in connection with a threat made to the Pocahontas School...
Police: Juvenile arrested for making threat to Pocahontas school district
An Independence County man died early Sunday after a utility vehicle crash in Sulphur Rock,...
Man killed in UTV crash
Schools across Jackson County made signs to place along the route of the 5K.
Hundreds gather for Sutherland Celebration of Life
Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect who shot at a vehicle Sunday afternoon on Georgia...
Jonesboro police investigate vehicle shot at on Georgia Drive

Latest News

Nam King Chinese restaurant in of Austin Peay Highway in Memphis, TN.
Long-time Memphis restaurant makes resurgence after 2020 tragedies
The Jonesboro City Council is set to talk about the proposal at its meeting at 5:30 p.m....
Council to consider downtown business improvement district tax
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Elon Musk (Source: SpaceX)
Elon Musk pledges $50 million to St. Jude fundraiser, smashes goal