Arkansas gas prices on the rise

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Gas prices are on the rise in Arkansas after last month saw lower prices throughout.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for gas in Arkansas is $2.84 per gallon, with gas prices 1.4 cents per gallon lower than last month.

This same time last year, the average price for gas in Arkansas was $1.87 per gallon, which is about 97 cents cheaper.

Right now, the cheapest gas station is price at $2.60 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.19 per gallon, a difference of 59 cents.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.18 per gallon.

The national average is up 1.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, while the average sit at $1.01 per gallon higher than a year ago.

