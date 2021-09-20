Energy Alert
Black artist paints struggles for Batesville exhibit

Markeith Woods used his platform to express his view of living in America as a black man.
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Race has been a part of many conversations the last couple of years, but one Northwest Arkansas student is speaking through a stroke of paint.

The Batesville Area Arts Council is playing host to an exhibit filled completely with the works of graduate student Markeith Woods, who wants to share his culture with the town.

“It’s important to showcase different types of work, different styles of work and kind of let the community view those pieces and kind of figure out what they mean to them personally,” said Carly Dahl, the executive director of the BAAC.

Woods’ exhibit is titled “The Invisible Life”, based on the novel “The Invisible Man.”

He says that he wants to convey how growing up in America as a black person is a different experience, and wants to shine a light on the gap in resources for certain communities.

Especially when it comes to education.

“What I want the viewer to get from coming to my show is through class and through your education, it automatically creates this separation,” Woods said. “It automatically creates this issue of class and race.”

Woods would like to see more representation of minorities in higher education and hopes his exhibit can play a small part in his dream becoming reality.

Woods will travel to Batesville for a closing reception on October 8th, to answer any questions the community might have for his work.

