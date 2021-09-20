Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Blytheville police investigate shooting

1 confirmed shot, transported to hospital
(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:14 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Right now, details are still limited, but this is what we know.

According to Police Chief Ross Thompson, officers responded to an apartment complex on Hollywood Sunday, Sept. 19.

When they arrived, they found one person with a suspected gunshot wound.

That person was transported to a hospital.

We are waiting on more information from the Blytheville police.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
A Lake City teen died early Friday morning in a two-car crash.
Teen killed in early-morning crash
A juvenile is now in custody in connection with a threat made to the Pocahontas School...
Police: Juvenile arrested for making threat to Pocahontas school district
A possible lightning strike causes traffic delays in Brookland Saturday.
Possible lightning strike causes traffic delay
An Independence County man died early Sunday after a utility vehicle crash in Sulphur Rock,...
Man killed in UTV crash

Latest News

Access to proper healthcare is a growing concern in rural areas like the Delta, and one program...
“We want to decrease the gap”: Program hopes to overcome health divide in Delta
The Jonesboro City Council is set to talk about the proposal at its meeting at 5:30 p.m....
Council to consider downtown business improvement district tax
Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect who shot at a vehicle Sunday afternoon on Georgia...
Jonesboro police investigate vehicle shot at on Georgia Drive
Arkansas State men's basketball team held a camp for youth in the Jonesboro community.
Arkansas State men’s basketball holds free camp for youth