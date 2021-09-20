Blytheville police investigate shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Right now, details are still limited, but this is what we know.

According to Police Chief Ross Thompson, officers responded to an apartment complex on Hollywood Sunday, Sept. 19.

When they arrived, they found one person with a suspected gunshot wound.

That person was transported to a hospital.

We are waiting on more information from the Blytheville police.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.