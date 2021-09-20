Energy Alert
Bond set at $15K for former Arkansas deputy in teen’s shooting

Friends and family of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain gather outside the Pope County Courthouse in...
Friends and family of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain gather outside the Pope County Courthouse in Russellville, Arkansas on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Michael Davis, a former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy, was charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting the white teenager during a June 23, 2021 traffic stop. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)(Andrew Demillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONOKE, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting a teenager has been released on $15,000 bond.

Former Lonoke County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Michael Davis was released following a brief hearing Monday. Davis was charged with felony manslaughter in the shooting death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain during a June 23 traffic stop. Brittain’s death has drawn the attention of national civil rights activists. Davis’ attorney has said the former deputy plans to plead not guilty.

Davis, who is white, is next set to appear in court on Nov. 15.

