Court asked to suspend law licenses of gun-waving couple from St. Louis

The filing says that while a pardon erases a person’s conviction, “the person’s guilt remains.”
The filing says that while a pardon erases a person's conviction, "the person's guilt remains."
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri official is asking the state Supreme Court to suspend the law licenses of a St. Louis couple who gained national attention last year when they waved guns at racial injustice protesters outside their home.

Missouri Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan Pratzel cited Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s guilty pleas to misdemeanors stemming from the June 2020 encounter. Pratzel’s office is responsible for investigating ethical complaints against Missouri lawyers. KCUR-FM reported on his court filing.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pardoned the couple on July 30. Pratzel’s filing says that while a pardon erases a person’s conviction, “the person’s guilt remains.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

