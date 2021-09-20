Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Health experts fear UN’s meeting could be COVID-19 superspreader event

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United Nations is concerned that this week’s meeting could be a COVID-19 superspreader event.

The U.N. is made up of leaders from 193 countries. On Tuesday they will meet for the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

The U.S. suggested some world leaders address the assembly virtually, but it appears many will ignore that advice.

The U.N. has asked that anyone who enters its chamber be vaccinated, but vaccinations are not required.

Experts note that there is an inequality of vaccine access worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 5.5 billion vaccines have been administered globally, but 73% of those doses went to just 10 countries.

While the U.N. is designated an international territory, its headquarters is in New York City.

The city has vaccine and mask mandates in place, including one that requires proof of vaccination to enter indoor venues.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
An Independence County man died early Sunday after a utility vehicle crash in Sulphur Rock,...
Man killed in UTV crash
A juvenile is now in custody in connection with a threat made to the Pocahontas School...
Police: Juvenile arrested for making threat to Pocahontas school district
Schools across Jackson County made signs to place along the route of the 5K.
Hundreds gather for Sutherland Celebration of Life
Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect who shot at a vehicle Sunday afternoon on Georgia...
Jonesboro police investigate vehicle shot at on Georgia Drive

Latest News

Newport News schools spokeswoman Michelle Price said by telephone that there was...
Police investigate shooting at Virginia high school
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
Prosecutors wrap up as R Kelly trial moves into next stage
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Officers are at the scene of a shooting in Houston on Monday. An officer died and another was...
Houston officer dead, another injured while serving warrant
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU