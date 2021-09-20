Energy Alert
Hundreds of butterflies released in Jonesboro, benefits hospital

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - St. Bernards Foundation held its annual butterfly fundraiser virtually this year with the ceremony streamed on Facebook Live.

“Unfortunately this year we asked people to drive through and pick up their butterflies, and release them at the place of their choosing. That could be a cemetery, their home, or their back yard,” said Kila Owens, president of the St. Bernards Foundation.

Hundreds of butterflies were released Sunday.

Around $10,000 was raised with the proceeds going towards the Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House.

Gale Yates had a family member pass at the hospice. He shared a powerful testimony during the virtual ceremony, and praised the care the fundraiser helps the hospice house provide.

“It’s very important, it’s very emotional to me. My son died here, July 21st this year. So the care that he got and that we as a family got was just unbelievable they were so good to all of us.”

If you’d like to learn more about donating click here.

