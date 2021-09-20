Kickoff time for Arkansas State’s Sun Belt opener announced

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football’s Sun Belt Conference opener at Georgia Southern on Saturday, Oct. 2, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ with a 3 p.m. CT kickoff, the conference and ESPN announced Monday.

A-State will be playing its fifth game of the season when it faces the Eagles at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Entering this week, both the Red Wolves and Georgia Southern sit at 1-2 overall.

The teams have met five times dating back to 1986, with A-State owning a 3-2 lead in the series. Since the Eagles joined the Sun Belt, the Red Wolves have claimed three of the last four meetings, including a 38-33 victory in Jonesboro on Nov. 23, 2019.

A-State continues its three-game road swing Saturday at Tulsa. Kickoff at H.A. Chapman Stadium is set for 4 p.m. CT on ESPN+. Every Red Wolves’ football game can be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.

