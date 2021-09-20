Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Kickoff time for Arkansas State’s Sun Belt opener announced

Arkansas State will travel to face Georgia Southern, Saturday, October 2 at 3:00 CT on ESPN+
Arkansas State will travel to face Georgia Southern, Saturday, October 2 at 3:00 CT on ESPN+(SOURCE: KAIT)
By Caleb Garner - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football’s Sun Belt Conference opener at Georgia Southern on Saturday, Oct. 2, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ with a 3 p.m. CT kickoff, the conference and ESPN announced Monday.

A-State will be playing its fifth game of the season when it faces the Eagles at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Entering this week, both the Red Wolves and Georgia Southern sit at 1-2 overall.

The teams have met five times dating back to 1986, with A-State owning a 3-2 lead in the series. Since the Eagles joined the Sun Belt, the Red Wolves have claimed three of the last four meetings, including a 38-33 victory in Jonesboro on Nov. 23, 2019.

A-State continues its three-game road swing Saturday at Tulsa. Kickoff at H.A. Chapman Stadium is set for 4 p.m. CT on ESPN+. Every Red Wolves’ football game can be heard live on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 FM in the Northeast Arkansas area.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
An Independence County man died early Sunday after a utility vehicle crash in Sulphur Rock,...
Man killed in UTV crash
A juvenile is now in custody in connection with a threat made to the Pocahontas School...
Police: Juvenile arrested for making threat to Pocahontas school district
A Pocahontas woman died Saturday of injuries she sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcycle passenger dies following crash
Schools across Jackson County made signs to place along the route of the 5K.
Hundreds gather for Sutherland Celebration of Life

Latest News

Arkansas State tennis had three finalists in the UCA Invitational Saturday.
A-State tennis concludes UCA first fall invitational with three singles finalists
Arkansas State men's basketball team held a camp for youth in the Jonesboro community.
Arkansas State men’s basketball holds free camp for youth
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos and catcher Andrew Knizner celebrate an...
Cardinals sweep Padres, extend Wild Card lead with 8-7 win
Mike Balado says it's important for his team to give back to the community.
Arkansas State MBB Holds Free Camp For Youth