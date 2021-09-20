Energy Alert
Local health units offering free flu vaccine clinics

Before flu season sets in, Northeast Arkansas county health units will offer free vaccines.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Before flu season sets in, Northeast Arkansas county health units will offer free vaccines.

Starting Monday, Sept. 27, the Arkansas Department of Health will host free community vaccine clinics.

While the shot is available for free, people are encouraged to bring their insurance cards.

Clinics will be held at the following county health units in Northeast Arkansas:

Local Health UnitLocationClinic DateStart End
Clay Co. Corning Health UnitClay Co. Health, 301 B Missouri # 18, Corning ARFriday, Oct. 19 a.m.4 p.m.
Clay Co. Piggott Health UnitClay County Health, 1009 South Garfield, PiggottTuesday, Sept. 288 a.m.5 p.m.
Craighead Co. Health UnitCraighead Co. Health611 E. Washington, JonesboroTuesday, Sept. 2810 a.m.6 p.m.
Cross Co. Health UnitCross County Health, 701 Julia Ave. East, WynneTuesday, Sept. 289 a.m.4 p.m.
Greene Co. Health UnitHarvest Baptist Church, 4100 Linwood Dr., ParagouldThursday, Sept. 307 a.m.7 p.m.
Independence Co. Health UnitIndependence Co. Health, 120 Weaver Ave., BatesvilleTuesday, Sept. 2810 a.m.5:30 p.m.
Jackson Co. Health UnitJackson County Health, 1505 N. Pecan St., NewportFriday, Oct. 18:30 a.m.4 p.m.
Lawrence Co. Health UnitLawrence County Health, 1050 W. Free St., Walnut RidgeTuesday, Sept. 289:30 a.m.6 p.m.
Mississippi Co. Blytheville Health UnitMississippi Co. Health, 1299 N. 10th St., BlythevilleTuesday, Sept. 289:30 a.m.6 p.m.
Mississippi Co. Osceola Health UnitMississippi Co. Health, 720 W. Lee, OsceolaTuesday, Sept. 289:30 a.m.6 p.m.
Poinsett Co. Harrisburg Health UnitPoinsett Co. Health, 119 N. Main, HarrisburgMonday, Sept. 279 a.m.4 p.m.
Poinsett Co. Marked Tree Health UnitPoinsett Co. Health, Liberty Street, Marked TreeThursday, Sept. 309 a.m.4 p.m.
Poinsett Co. Trumann Health UnitPoinsett Co. Health, 1204 W. Main, TrumannWednesday, Sept. 299 a.m.4 p.m.
Randolph Co. Health UnitBRTC Campus-Development Center, Highway 304, PocahontasTuesday, Oct. 128 a.m.4:30 p.m.

The annual flu vaccine is recommended for most adults and children who are six months and older, according to Monday’s news release.

“The flu should not be taken lightly,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the ADH’s chief medical officer. “We are encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccine to protect themselves and their families, because it is hard to predict in advance how severe the flu season is going to be. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is especially important to keep yourself healthy and out of the hospital.”

For more information, contact your local county health unit.

