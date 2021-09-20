Local health units offering free flu vaccine clinics
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Before flu season sets in, Northeast Arkansas county health units will offer free vaccines.
Starting Monday, Sept. 27, the Arkansas Department of Health will host free community vaccine clinics.
While the shot is available for free, people are encouraged to bring their insurance cards.
Clinics will be held at the following county health units in Northeast Arkansas:
|Local Health Unit
|Location
|Clinic Date
|Start
|End
|Clay Co. Corning Health Unit
|Clay Co. Health, 301 B Missouri # 18, Corning AR
|Friday, Oct. 1
|9 a.m.
|4 p.m.
|Clay Co. Piggott Health Unit
|Clay County Health, 1009 South Garfield, Piggott
|Tuesday, Sept. 28
|8 a.m.
|5 p.m.
|Craighead Co. Health Unit
|Craighead Co. Health611 E. Washington, Jonesboro
|Tuesday, Sept. 28
|10 a.m.
|6 p.m.
|Cross Co. Health Unit
|Cross County Health, 701 Julia Ave. East, Wynne
|Tuesday, Sept. 28
|9 a.m.
|4 p.m.
|Greene Co. Health Unit
|Harvest Baptist Church, 4100 Linwood Dr., Paragould
|Thursday, Sept. 30
|7 a.m.
|7 p.m.
|Independence Co. Health Unit
|Independence Co. Health, 120 Weaver Ave., Batesville
|Tuesday, Sept. 28
|10 a.m.
|5:30 p.m.
|Jackson Co. Health Unit
|Jackson County Health, 1505 N. Pecan St., Newport
|Friday, Oct. 1
|8:30 a.m.
|4 p.m.
|Lawrence Co. Health Unit
|Lawrence County Health, 1050 W. Free St., Walnut Ridge
|Tuesday, Sept. 28
|9:30 a.m.
|6 p.m.
|Mississippi Co. Blytheville Health Unit
|Mississippi Co. Health, 1299 N. 10th St., Blytheville
|Tuesday, Sept. 28
|9:30 a.m.
|6 p.m.
|Mississippi Co. Osceola Health Unit
|Mississippi Co. Health, 720 W. Lee, Osceola
|Tuesday, Sept. 28
|9:30 a.m.
|6 p.m.
|Poinsett Co. Harrisburg Health Unit
|Poinsett Co. Health, 119 N. Main, Harrisburg
|Monday, Sept. 27
|9 a.m.
|4 p.m.
|Poinsett Co. Marked Tree Health Unit
|Poinsett Co. Health, Liberty Street, Marked Tree
|Thursday, Sept. 30
|9 a.m.
|4 p.m.
|Poinsett Co. Trumann Health Unit
|Poinsett Co. Health, 1204 W. Main, Trumann
|Wednesday, Sept. 29
|9 a.m.
|4 p.m.
|Randolph Co. Health Unit
|BRTC Campus-Development Center, Highway 304, Pocahontas
|Tuesday, Oct. 12
|8 a.m.
|4:30 p.m.
The annual flu vaccine is recommended for most adults and children who are six months and older, according to Monday’s news release.
“The flu should not be taken lightly,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the ADH’s chief medical officer. “We are encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccine to protect themselves and their families, because it is hard to predict in advance how severe the flu season is going to be. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is especially important to keep yourself healthy and out of the hospital.”
For more information, contact your local county health unit.
