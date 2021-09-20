Local health units offering free flu vaccine clinics

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Before flu season sets in, Northeast Arkansas county health units will offer free vaccines.

Starting Monday, Sept. 27, the Arkansas Department of Health will host free community vaccine clinics.

While the shot is available for free, people are encouraged to bring their insurance cards.

Clinics will be held at the following county health units in Northeast Arkansas:

Local Health Unit Location Clinic Date Start End Clay Co. Corning Health Unit Clay Co. Health, 301 B Missouri # 18, Corning AR Friday, Oct. 1 9 a.m. 4 p.m. Clay Co. Piggott Health Unit Clay County Health, 1009 South Garfield, Piggott Tuesday, Sept. 28 8 a.m. 5 p.m. Craighead Co. Health Unit Craighead Co. Health611 E. Washington, Jonesboro Tuesday, Sept. 28 10 a.m. 6 p.m. Cross Co. Health Unit Cross County Health, 701 Julia Ave. East, Wynne Tuesday, Sept. 28 9 a.m. 4 p.m. Greene Co. Health Unit Harvest Baptist Church, 4100 Linwood Dr., Paragould Thursday, Sept. 30 7 a.m. 7 p.m. Independence Co. Health Unit Independence Co. Health, 120 Weaver Ave., Batesville Tuesday, Sept. 28 10 a.m. 5:30 p.m. Jackson Co. Health Unit Jackson County Health, 1505 N. Pecan St., Newport Friday, Oct. 1 8:30 a.m. 4 p.m. Lawrence Co. Health Unit Lawrence County Health, 1050 W. Free St., Walnut Ridge Tuesday, Sept. 28 9:30 a.m. 6 p.m. Mississippi Co. Blytheville Health Unit Mississippi Co. Health, 1299 N. 10th St., Blytheville Tuesday, Sept. 28 9:30 a.m. 6 p.m. Mississippi Co. Osceola Health Unit Mississippi Co. Health, 720 W. Lee, Osceola Tuesday, Sept. 28 9:30 a.m. 6 p.m. Poinsett Co. Harrisburg Health Unit Poinsett Co. Health, 119 N. Main, Harrisburg Monday, Sept. 27 9 a.m. 4 p.m. Poinsett Co. Marked Tree Health Unit Poinsett Co. Health, Liberty Street, Marked Tree Thursday, Sept. 30 9 a.m. 4 p.m. Poinsett Co. Trumann Health Unit Poinsett Co. Health, 1204 W. Main, Trumann Wednesday, Sept. 29 9 a.m. 4 p.m. Randolph Co. Health Unit BRTC Campus-Development Center, Highway 304, Pocahontas Tuesday, Oct. 12 8 a.m. 4:30 p.m.

The annual flu vaccine is recommended for most adults and children who are six months and older, according to Monday’s news release.

“The flu should not be taken lightly,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the ADH’s chief medical officer. “We are encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccine to protect themselves and their families, because it is hard to predict in advance how severe the flu season is going to be. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is especially important to keep yourself healthy and out of the hospital.”

For more information, contact your local county health unit.

