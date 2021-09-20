Man accused of sexually assaulting girl

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man is being held on a $50,000 bond after police say he performed “sexual acts” on a girl.

Police arrested 24-year-old Nathanial Rodriguez-Ranslem on Friday, Sept. 17, on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault.

According to court documents, his arrest follows an Aug. 9 interview conducted by an Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children detective with the alleged victim.

“The victim disclosed sexual acts that would constitute sexual assault by definition of statute,” the affidavit stated. “The victim named the potential defendant, Nathanial D.J. Rodriguez-Ranslem, as her offender.”

During questioning on Sept. 17, police stated the suspect made “incriminating statements.”

After reviewing the affidavit, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause existed to charge Rodriguez-Ranslem and set his bond at $50,000. Stidham also ordered the suspect to have no contact with the victim.

