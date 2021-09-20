Energy Alert
Man killed in UTV rollover

An Independence Co. man died Sunday when his utility vehicle overturned.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence Co. man died Sunday when his utility vehicle overturned.

The crash happened at 1:17 a.m. Sept. 19 on North Vaughn Street in Sulphur Rock, according to Arkansas State Police.

Richard Jordan Ottaway, 35, of Sulphur Rock was westbound when he attempted to make a left hand turn and lost control of his 2020 Polaris Ranger.

The UTV began to skid across loose gravel and overturned, causing Ottaway to be thrown from the vehicle.

ASP reported no other injuries.

