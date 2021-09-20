Motorcycle passenger dies following crash

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Pocahontas woman died Saturday of injuries she sustained in a motorcycle crash.

Arkansas State Police report the crash happened at 7:44 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 67 and McQuay Avenue.

Sarah Pratt, 34, was southbound on a 2001 Honda Shadow driven by 32-year-old Jordan Bullock of Pocahontas when a westbound 2008 Pontiac Solstice pulled into their path.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the car was in the center turn lane attempting to make a left turn onto McQuay when it struck the Honda.

Both Pratt and Bullock were thrown from the motorcycle.

The two were taken to a Jonesboro hospital for treatment of their injuries. Pratt was later taken to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis where she died of her injuries on Saturday, Sept. 18.

ASP did not identify the driver of the car.

