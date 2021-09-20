Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Motorcycle passenger dies following crash

A Pocahontas woman died Saturday of injuries she sustained in a motorcycle crash.
A Pocahontas woman died Saturday of injuries she sustained in a motorcycle crash.(WILX)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Pocahontas woman died Saturday of injuries she sustained in a motorcycle crash.

Arkansas State Police report the crash happened at 7:44 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 67 and McQuay Avenue.

Sarah Pratt, 34, was southbound on a 2001 Honda Shadow driven by 32-year-old Jordan Bullock of Pocahontas when a westbound 2008 Pontiac Solstice pulled into their path.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, the car was in the center turn lane attempting to make a left turn onto McQuay when it struck the Honda.

Both Pratt and Bullock were thrown from the motorcycle.

The two were taken to a Jonesboro hospital for treatment of their injuries. Pratt was later taken to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis where she died of her injuries on Saturday, Sept. 18.

ASP did not identify the driver of the car.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
A juvenile is now in custody in connection with a threat made to the Pocahontas School...
Police: Juvenile arrested for making threat to Pocahontas school district
An Independence County man died early Sunday after a utility vehicle crash in Sulphur Rock,...
Man killed in UTV crash
Schools across Jackson County made signs to place along the route of the 5K.
Hundreds gather for Sutherland Celebration of Life
Jonesboro police are looking for a suspect who shot at a vehicle Sunday afternoon on Georgia...
Jonesboro police investigate vehicle shot at on Georgia Drive

Latest News

Sexual Assault-second degree (9/17)
Man accused of sexually assaulting girl
A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions
Hundreds of butterflies were released Sunday, around $10,000 raised with the proceeds going...
Hundreds of butterflies released in Jonesboro, benefits hospital