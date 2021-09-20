NEA Baptist reports 4 more COVID deaths

Energy Alert
NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital reported Monday that in the past week four of its COVID patients have died.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - COVID-19 continues to take a deadly toll on Northeast Arkansas.

NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital reported Monday that four of its COVID patients have died in the past week.

The hospital also stated in its weekly report that it treated an average of 59 COVID patients each day. Of those, 88 percent were unvaccinated.

Currently, 16 patients are on ventilators.

“Our ICU remains full as daily census throughout NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital remains high, as well,” said Ty Jones, the hospital’s director of marketing.

He also noted the number of people testing positive for COVID ticked up slightly. In the past week, 19.5 percent of the 1,426 tests administered were positive.

The hospital currently offers flu, COVID, and booster vaccinations between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Those seeking a vaccine should enter through the main clinic entrance and follow the signage. No appointment is necessary.

At this time, booster vaccines are only available to those who are immunocompromised.

