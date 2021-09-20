Cold Front Arrives Tuesday!

More spotty showers and downpours after some have a foggy start. Most locations probably stay dry today ahead of better rain chances with a cold front on Tuesday. The cold front arrives through the day, and everyone should start to see cooler air late. A lot of sunshine and cool weather for the rest of the week. Highs mostly stay in the 70s, and overnight temperatures get close to or drop into the 40s. By the weekend, we may get back into the 80s. Enjoy the first fall cold front of the season!

