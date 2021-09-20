St. John AME Church in Kennett holds workforce development class

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Matching people with open jobs is a challenge in the Bootheel.

St. John AME church in Kennett is helping to meet the needs of the community by offering workforce development training.

”Hopefully, they’ll take back confidence,” said Reverend Dinah Tatman with St. John AME church.

Reverend Tatman wanted to make a difference in her community.

She is seeing a large number of open jobs and still a number of people looking for work.

So she joined with educators from Lincoln University to put on a workforce development class.

“We know soft skills is a lost art, people don’t know how to compile a resume or how to conduct themselves during an interview, what questions to ask or how to answer the questions that are asked of them. And so, we wanted to make sure that we prepare people who potentially could be employees,” said Tatman.

Angela Rose is part of the workforce development class.

“I wanted to be in this class so I can expand my mind. I plan on having my own business one day, so I feel that taking this class can give me some of the knowledge that I don’t know, or I didn’t know about trying to start my own business,” said Rose.

Instructor Darrell Martin said it’s very important these skills help people grow and develop their mental capacity.

“Soft skills are very important on every job and these soft skills help them develop to develop on the job as well as the outside of the job. How to communicate with people is very important, listening, and understanding and comprehending what people are trying to communicate on the job,” said Martin.

The goal for the community in Kennett is to have a workforce that’s ready.

“So when they go in an interview it won’t be they weren’t, or they weren’t prepared. So were hoping that the employment rate will come down for those that want to be employed would be employed because they’re employable,” said Tatman.

