Van Buren officer recognized for saving woman from fire at The Landing

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - A police offer was recognized for his work during a massive fire at The Landing.

Officer Nathan Vails was awarded on Monday, September 30 for saving a woman from that fire.

Officer Nathan Vails was awarded on Monday for saving a woman from a fire at The Landing in Van Buren, Mo. (KFVS)

“Your training kicks in and you just try and get everything together,” Officer Vails said.

“If I wouldn’t have heard his voice when I heard his voice, I don’t think I would of come out of there,” said Cynthia Buatte. “And I don’t think he would have known I was up there.”

Van Buren Police Chief Alonzo Bardwell said the fire marshal’s office is still investigating what caused the fire.

The Landing was a popular tourist spot along the Current River.

