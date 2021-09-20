Energy Alert
Van Buren officer recognized for saving woman from fire at The Landing

By Amber Ruch
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - A police offer was recognized for his work during a massive fire at The Landing.

Officer Nathan Vails was awarded on Monday, September 30 for saving a woman from that fire.

“Your training kicks in and you just try and get everything together,” Officer Vails said.

“If I wouldn’t have heard his voice when I heard his voice, I don’t think I would of come out of there,” said Cynthia Buatte. “And I don’t think he would have known I was up there.”

Van Buren Police Chief Alonzo Bardwell said the fire marshal’s office is still investigating what caused the fire.

The Landing was a popular tourist spot along the Current River.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

