What you need to know: Sept. 20

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

More spotty showers and downpours after some have a foggy start. Most locations probably stay dry today ahead of better rain chances with a cold front on Tuesday.

The cold front arrives through the day, and everyone should start to see cooler air late. A lot of sunshine and cool weather for the rest of the week.

Highs mostly stay in the 70s, and overnight temperatures get close to or drop into the 40s.

By the weekend, we may get back into the 80s. Enjoy the first fall cold front of the season!

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning commute forecast on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Blytheville police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who disappeared while on a cross-country trek with a boyfriend.

The U.S. flew Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland Sunday and tried blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico.

Access to proper healthcare is a growing concern in rural areas like the Delta, and one program in Northeast Arkansas hopes to change that.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on all these stories coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

