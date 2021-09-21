ArDOT seeking input on widening Hwy. 1
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation is considering widening a major highway into Jonesboro. But first, they want your opinion.
ArDOT will conduct an online public involvement meeting to discuss widening Highway 1 between Caraway Road and Interstate 555 to five lanes.
Beginning at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, citizens can listen, view meeting materials, and provide written comments on ArDOT’s website.
A “live” virtual presentation will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.
In a Tuesday news release, ArDOT provided this link to its online public meeting.
For those without internet access, call Karla Sims at 501-569-2000 for more information on the proposed project.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.