ArDOT seeking input on widening Hwy. 1

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is considering widening a major highway into...
The Arkansas Department of Transportation is considering widening a major highway into Jonesboro. But first, they want your opinion.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation is considering widening a major highway into Jonesboro. But first, they want your opinion.

ArDOT will conduct an online public involvement meeting to discuss widening Highway 1 between Caraway Road and Interstate 555 to five lanes.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, citizens can listen, view meeting materials, and provide written comments on ArDOT’s website.

A “live” virtual presentation will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.

In a Tuesday news release, ArDOT provided this link to its online public meeting.

For those without internet access, call Karla Sims at 501-569-2000 for more information on the proposed project.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

