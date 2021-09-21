Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, Blackman named starting QB vs. Tulsa

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football was on the mic for Media Tuesday. Butch Jones’ pack travel to Tulsa to face the Golden Hurricane.

The Red Wolves look to bounce back from back-to-back losses. There’s no OR on the quarterback depth chart: James Blackman will be the starting QB on Saturday. He had 176 passing yards, 17 rushing yards, & 0 turnovers against Washington.

“I thought James Blackman gave us an opportunity to win,” added head coach Butch Jones. “I thought he played his best football. But the quarterback is a byproduct of 10 other individuals around him. We had way too many dropped passes. A dropped pass is the equivalent of a turnover. It stifles your momentum. I think James’ rhythm is progressing. He’s very confident in what he sees. Been extremely accurate with the deep ball. Has done a good job with the immediate throws as well. And then just the overall management of the offense. And then his overall command as well, and the leadership that’s coming.”

1-2 Arkansas State faces 0-3 Tulsa on Saturday, it’s the non-conference finale for both teams. Kickoff is at 4:00pm, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

