Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, Blackman named starting QB vs. Tulsa

Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman passes against Washington in the first half of an...
Arkansas State quarterback James Blackman passes against Washington in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Seattle.((AP Photo/Elaine Thompson))
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football was on the mic for Media Tuesday. Butch Jones’ pack travel to Tulsa to face the Golden Hurricane.

The Red Wolves look to bounce back from back-to-back losses. There’s no OR on the quarterback depth chart: James Blackman will be the starting QB on Saturday. He had 176 passing yards, 17 rushing yards, & 0 turnovers against Washington.

“I thought James Blackman gave us an opportunity to win,” added head coach Butch Jones. “I thought he played his best football. But the quarterback is a byproduct of 10 other individuals around him. We had way too many dropped passes. A dropped pass is the equivalent of a turnover. It stifles your momentum. I think James’ rhythm is progressing. He’s very confident in what he sees. Been extremely accurate with the deep ball. Has done a good job with the immediate throws as well. And then just the overall management of the offense. And then his overall command as well, and the leadership that’s coming.”

1-2 Arkansas State faces 0-3 Tulsa on Saturday, it’s the non-conference finale for both teams. Kickoff is at 4:00pm, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

