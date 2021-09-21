Brookland teen missing from youth facility

MONTICELLO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas police are looking for three teens, including a boy from Brookland, who walked away from a community youth facility.

Trevor White and two others disappeared Sunday night from Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services in Monticello.

CEO Donna Mahurin said they are not a lockdown facility, so no alarms were set off when White and the others left.

After searching the premises, the staff notified police.

White is described as a 15-year-old white male with brown hair, weighing 113 pounds and standing 5′3″ tall.

He reportedly has been in the Department of Youth Services’ custody since March 2021 for several non-violent felonies, including theft of property.

Mahurin said they do not believe White and the two others are in danger nor are they considered a threat to the public.

