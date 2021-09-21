Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Brookland teen missing from youth facility

Trevor White and two others disappeared Sunday night from Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family...
Trevor White and two others disappeared Sunday night from Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services in Monticello.(Dianna Sairls)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas police are looking for three teens, including a boy from Brookland, who walked away from a community youth facility.

Trevor White and two others disappeared Sunday night from Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services in Monticello.

CEO Donna Mahurin said they are not a lockdown facility, so no alarms were set off when White and the others left.

After searching the premises, the staff notified police.

White is described as a 15-year-old white male with brown hair, weighing 113 pounds and standing 5′3″ tall.

He reportedly has been in the Department of Youth Services’ custody since March 2021 for several non-violent felonies, including theft of property.

Mahurin said they do not believe White and the two others are in danger nor are they considered a threat to the public.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pocahontas woman died Saturday of injuries she sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcycle passenger dies following crash
Sexual Assault-second degree (9/17)
Man accused of sexually assaulting girl
An Independence Co. man died Sunday when his utility vehicle overturned.
Man killed in UTV rollover
Arkansas State Police has inactivated a Silver Alert for a Jonesboro woman Tuesday afternoon.
Silver Alert inactivated for missing Jonesboro woman
Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says Jonathan Stewart, 23, of Hayti, escaped from a deputy around 4...
Sheriff: Man escapes from deputy

Latest News

Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Death penalty waived in murder case
One of Jonesboro's finest is being credited for his actions while on vacation.
JPD officer helps Boston police with arrest
Black artist paints struggles for Batesville exhibit
Black artist paints struggles for Batesville exhibit
Pepper Tree Apartments fire
Woman jumps from burning apartment building; several families displaced