Bus crash under investigation

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A school bus driver was taken to the hospital following an early morning collision.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Arkansas Highway 90 and U.S. Highway 67 in Randolph County.

According to witnesses on the scene, the bus and a grain hauler collided.

The bus driver, who was the only person on board, was taken to a nearby medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries, ASP said.

No other injuries were reported.

Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said the crash remains under investigation.

