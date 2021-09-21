Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Bus crash under investigation

A bus driver was taken to the hospital following an early morning collision.
A bus driver was taken to the hospital following an early morning collision.(Star Wellman)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A school bus driver was taken to the hospital following an early morning collision.

Arkansas State Police said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Arkansas Highway 90 and U.S. Highway 67 in Randolph County.

According to witnesses on the scene, the bus and a grain hauler collided.

The bus driver, who was the only person on board, was taken to a nearby medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries, ASP said.

No other injuries were reported.

Bill Sadler, public information officer for ASP, said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pocahontas woman died Saturday of injuries she sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Motorcycle passenger dies following crash
Sexual Assault-second degree (9/17)
Man accused of sexually assaulting girl
An Independence Co. man died Sunday when his utility vehicle overturned.
Man killed in UTV rollover
Arkansas State Police has inactivated a Silver Alert for a Jonesboro woman Tuesday afternoon.
Silver Alert inactivated for missing Jonesboro woman
Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says Jonathan Stewart, 23, of Hayti, escaped from a deputy around 4...
Sheriff: Man escapes from deputy

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Crews reopen U.S. 65/60 interchange in Springfield after semi crashes through wall
The Arkansas Department of Transportation is considering widening a major highway into...
ArDOT seeking input on widening Hwy. 1
Trevor White and two others disappeared Sunday night from Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family...
Brookland teen missing from youth facility