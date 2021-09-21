Energy Alert
Cold Front Arrives Today!

September 21st, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Showers and storms are likely today as a cold front moves across Region 8. Thanks to the cloud and rain, most probably stay in the 70s! Behind the front, drier air arrives and knocks the temperatures into the 70s for highs and 40s and 50s for lows! No more rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week. The weekend is looking nice with lots of sunshine and low humidity. Highs start to return to the 80s by the weekend, but at least we keep the low humidity.

