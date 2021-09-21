Energy Alert
COVID, Flu, Sinuses: What’s the difference?

The sniffles may not always mean you have the flu or COVID-19.
The sniffles may not always mean you have the flu or COVID-19.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you have the sniffles, it may be related to either allergies, influenza or COVID-19.

Doctors in Northeast Arkansas urge you to monitor your body’s symptoms as flu season quickly approaches during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Terry Kane, a third-year physician in internal medicine at St. Bernards, says not to take those sniffles lightly if a dry cough follows them.

“That’s time to start thinking about who around me may have been sick because you can’t catch allergies, of course,” Dr. Kane said.

Most allergy and sinus symptoms like sneezing and drainage happen in the nasal cavities or other facial areas.

Dr. Kane mentioned the symptoms to be concerned about are “if you start to have shortness of breath” or “if you start to have a cough that really doesn’t go away.”

Flu and COVID symptoms can be severe to the body especially for those with breathing problems such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Other common symptoms of the flu and COVID are fever, body aches, and fatigue.

The doctor says COVID and the flu are not the same, adding COVID goes beyond the lungs, causing “blood clots” or “nerve damage”.

“The lung damage that COVID can cause is certainly worse than what I’ve seen from the flu in the past years,” Dr. Kane said.

He urges people to use caution by avoiding crowds in indoor spaces, wearing a mask in public, washing their hands, and getting both your flu and COVID-19 vaccine.

The doctor also noted there were fewer flu cases in 2020 because more people were wearing a mask.

