Lineman shares Ida recovery efforts: ‘Everything was destroyed’

Over 180 lineman from Arkansas are back in Louisiana
Over 180 lineman from Arkansas are back in Louisiana(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Shortly after Hurricane Ida swept across Louisiana, Arkansas power crews headed to the Pelican State to help.

Spencer Brown was one of the first wave of lineworkers with the Craighead Electric Cooperative who traveled to Houma to restore their power.

He’s responded to several natural disasters, including Hurricane Katrina in 2005. This was worse.

When he arrived, all Brown saw was destruction.

“I expected the normal hurricane restoration,” Brown said. “But this was a lot worse than what I anticipated.”

It usually takes a crew 30 minutes to an hour to put up a pole. But this time the damage was so bad, it took workers hours to install each pole.

In fact, it took them an entire week to put up a row of poles.

Another difference: usually he sees when people get their power restored while he’s still on site.

“The main reason I’m there is to see the people’s faces light up whenever we turn their electricity on,” Brown said. “This time, I didn’t get to see it because everything was just destroyed and we were building line and we weren’t turning anybody’s lights on.”

More than 1,000 lineworkers from all across Arkansas, including Craighead and Clay Counties, have been in Louisiana since the storm. About 181 crewmembers remain there to complete the work left unfinished by the first phase.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

