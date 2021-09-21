Crews reopen U.S. 65/60 interchange in Springfield after semi crashes through wall

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving a semi left it hanging off the U.S. 65/60 interchange in south Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash around 10 a.m. Crews reopened the ramp of traffic going northbound from U.S. 60 eastbound around 1:15 p.m. The crash damaged the wall of the ramp.

Semi crashes on flyover ramp at 60/65 interchange in Springfield. (KY3)

The crash left part of the cab of the truck hanging off the side of the interchange. The truck spilled 100 gallons of diesel fuel in the crash.

The driver did not suffer any serious injuries.

One MoDOT worker witnessed the crash firsthand as he was mowing the grass on the side of the highway below.

“I heard a loud crash and saw the truck up on the wall with two tires dangling down,” said Brett McGowan, MoDOT worker. “When all of the diesel leaked out of the truck it looked like a fireball kind of thing.”

The barrier-wall railing was built back in 2010. The railing is 32 inches tall, which meets the federal highway standards.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash and says that the driver suffered no injuries.

For the next couple of days or so the ramp will be reduced to 14 feet as contractor crews repair the bridge.

