Death penalty waived in murder case

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Prosecutors have waived the death penalty for a Poinsett County man accused of robbing and killing an elderly Marked Tree man.

According to online records, Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman filed a waiver in Poinsett County Circuit Court on Sept. 15 to remove the death penalty from the capital murder case of Cameron Wray.

Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer granted the prosecuting attorney’s request.

In May of 2020, officers arrested 19-year-old Wray and Jordan Ratton for aggravated robbery and capital murder in the death of Mack Rhoads.

Last month, Thyer accepted Ratton’s guilty plea to first-degree murder and sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

Wray’s trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 4.

