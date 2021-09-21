Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Feeling Like Fall on the First Day of Fall

September 22nd, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There’s no heat or humidity this year on the first day of fall. Instead, we’ll be in the 50s this morning warming only into the 70s. Northerly winds will still be a little breezy this afternoon. 40s are possible Thursday and Friday morning as temperatures hit their lowest point over the next week. 70s become 80s as we head into the weekend, and we may be back near 90 next week. No humidity or rain chances, though! The next 7 days look very dry.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bus driver was taken to the hospital following an early morning collision.
Bus crash under investigation
Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer ordered a continuance in the case against 19-year-old Cameron Wray.
Death penalty waived in murder case
Arkansas State Police has inactivated a Silver Alert for a Jonesboro woman Tuesday afternoon.
Silver Alert inactivated for missing Jonesboro woman
UAMS
Researchers in Arkansas believe they may have figured out what causes long haul COVID-19
Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says Jonathan Stewart, 23, of Hayti, escaped from a deputy around 4...
Sheriff: Man escapes from deputy

Latest News

Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast (9/21/21)
Aaron's Tuesday Evening Forecast (9/21/21)
Over 180 lineman from Arkansas are back in Louisiana
Lineman shares Ida recovery efforts: ‘Everything was destroyed’
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (9/21)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (9/21)
Grab an umbrella before you head out.
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast