Feeling Like Fall on the First Day of Fall

There’s no heat or humidity this year on the first day of fall. Instead, we’ll be in the 50s this morning warming only into the 70s. Northerly winds will still be a little breezy this afternoon. 40s are possible Thursday and Friday morning as temperatures hit their lowest point over the next week. 70s become 80s as we head into the weekend, and we may be back near 90 next week. No humidity or rain chances, though! The next 7 days look very dry.

