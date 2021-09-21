Energy Alert
FedEx shipping rates to increase in 2022

Mondays during the holiday shopping season are twice as busy for FedEx because of weekend...
Mondays during the holiday shopping season are twice as busy for FedEx because of weekend online shopping.(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sky-high inflation is raising prices on everything we buy and that includes shipping through FedEx.

The Memphis-based shipping giant says on January 3, shipping rates across all service platforms will increase by an average of 5.9%.

FedEx says the changes reflect incremental costs associated with the challenging operating environment while enabling the shipping giant to continue investing in service enhancement and other areas to serve customers more effectively and efficiently.

