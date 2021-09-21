The Hogs Hoops Reunion set for October 16th in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some of the biggest names in Razorback basketball history will visit Northeast Arkansas.

The Hogs Hoops Reunion is set for Saturday, October 16th. The event will be at the Embassy Suites in Jonesboro. Fans have the opportunity to meet Arkansas legends like Corliss Williamson, Scotty Thurmon, Corey Beck, Todd Day, & Lee Mayberry.

The Hogs Hoops Reunion will be held October 16th in Jonesboro. (Source: The Hogs Hoops Reunion (Facebook))

Tickets to the reunion are $100. There will also be a card show on site that’s free to the public.

You can see more ticket info by following The Hogs Hoops Reunion facebook page. You can also call (870) 476-0102.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.