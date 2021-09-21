Hoxie wins Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/17/21)

It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA HS football games played on September 17th, 2021.

3.527 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Hoxie (40.15% of total ballot) beats Rivercrest by 132 votes. Nettleton was 3rd, Marked Tree 4th. Cade Forrester up top, and Seth Brooks is there for the snag and score. The Mustangs beat Gosnell to start 3-0.

Yarnell’s will give free ice cream or donate to the Hoxie booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.