JPD officer helps Boston police with arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of Jonesboro’s finest is being credited for his actions while on vacation.

Jonesboro Police Department Sgt. David Stout was on vacation in Boston, Ma., on Sept. 16 when he helped police who were in a “violent roll with a suspect.”

The 42-year-old suspect was wanted for 7 outstanding warrants, including shoplifting and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Because of Stout’s actions, the fugitive was arrested.

The Jonesboro Police Department acknowledged Sgt. Stout, in a Facebook post on Monday, saying, “So proud that one of our own was able to help officers in another state in their time of need.”

