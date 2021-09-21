Man dead following shooting in Texarkana; suspect sought

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is dead and police are working to find the person who’s responsible.

Keith McFadden, 40, was found lying in a yard, suffering from a gunshot wound, just before 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21 in a yard on E. 11th Street.

Officers got a call regarding shots fired around E. 11th Street and California Street. Then, calls came in regarding a body in a yard — later determined to be McFadden.

McFadden was treated by crews with Lifenet; however, he died.

Investigators with TAPD were called to the scene and are currently working all leads. The case is being investigated as a homicide and does not appear to be a random act. McFadden’s body will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.

Anyone with any information regarding the death of Keith McFadden is urged to contact investigators at (903)798-3154 or Crimestoppers at (903) 794-STOP.

